State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,656 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

