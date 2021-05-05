State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,257 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 937.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,543,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,180 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.