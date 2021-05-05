State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,615 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $188.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.18 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

