Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) were up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 218,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,057,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

