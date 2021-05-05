Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $3.00 on Major Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 68.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00005282 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $643.79 or 0.01133328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.70 or 0.00731790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,880.72 or 1.00132527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

