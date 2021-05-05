Stipend Market Cap Achieves $702,579.66 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $702,579.66 and approximately $23.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,921.40 or 0.99950600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00043973 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $774.31 or 0.01359640 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.43 or 0.00678547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.92 or 0.00347541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00224770 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

