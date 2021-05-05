Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 671 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,120% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $262.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.47.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

TFFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

In related news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 790,006 shares of company stock worth $11,284,351 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.