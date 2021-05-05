STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $55.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.45. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

