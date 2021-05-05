Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. 36,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,996. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.