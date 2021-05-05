Strong (STRONG) Market Capitalization Hits $22.07 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $159.63 or 0.00280306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $22.07 million and $1.24 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

