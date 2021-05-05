Strs Ohio Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock opened at $204.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.76 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.