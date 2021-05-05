Strs Ohio Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.20.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $418.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.62 and a 200-day moving average of $346.63. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

