Strs Ohio Has $2.28 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $155,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,201,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

