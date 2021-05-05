Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 984.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,603 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,668,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 625.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

