Strs Ohio Takes $1.98 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in NOV by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.22. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

