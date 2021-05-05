Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 13,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

