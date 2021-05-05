Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.
WISA opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33.
About Summit Wireless Technologies
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.
Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.