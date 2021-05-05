Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.80

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 4889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

