Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.98. 5,315,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,004,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.98. The firm has a market cap of C$42.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.8399999 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.72.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

