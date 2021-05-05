Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.98. 5,315,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,004,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.98. The firm has a market cap of C$42.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.8399999 EPS for the current year.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
