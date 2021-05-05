suterusu (SUTER) Reaches Market Cap of $74.61 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, suterusu has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

