Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

SYKE stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. 7,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,463. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,966.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

