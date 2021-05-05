Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.
SYX stock traded down $9.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 333,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,257. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $45.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.
Systemax Company Profile
Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
