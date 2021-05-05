Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.52 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.92.

TNDM traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

