Tapmydata Market Capitalization Reaches $2.93 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $379,023.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.80 or 0.00679596 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006530 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020575 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.57 or 0.02384328 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,686,043 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

