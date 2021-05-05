Team (NYSE:TISI) Posts Earnings Results

Team (NYSE:TISI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Shares of TISI stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Team has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.14.

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

