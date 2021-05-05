TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $347,506.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,562.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

