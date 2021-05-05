Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,572 shares of company stock worth $94,782,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.84.

TDOC stock opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

