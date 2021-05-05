Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TELNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.