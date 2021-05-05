The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.30 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.30, RTT News reports. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALL traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $127.45. 1,370,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

