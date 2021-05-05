The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.