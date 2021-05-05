The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GT. Northcoast Research upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $320,000. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

