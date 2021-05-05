The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,302,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after buying an additional 856,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

