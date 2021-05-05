The Transfer Token Market Capitalization Achieves $981.38 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.34 or 0.00016392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $981.38 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047180 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

