Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TBPH stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. 6,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,224. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBPH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

