Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$118.08. The company had a trading volume of 332,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$107.45. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$89.89 and a 12 month high of C$122.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.52 billion and a PE ratio of 42.84.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.2899999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total value of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,735,834.18. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. Insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.17.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

