ThredUp (TDUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. William Blair assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

