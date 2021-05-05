Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.490-1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 247,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

