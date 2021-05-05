Traders Purchase Large Volume of ArcLight Clean Transition Put Options (NASDAQ:ACTC)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,205 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,873% compared to the average volume of 276 put options.

Shares of ACTC stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. ArcLight Clean Transition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,850,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,493,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,234,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

