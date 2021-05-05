TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.69.

RNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 55.12. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$13.59 and a 1 year high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

