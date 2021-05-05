TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 47,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $706.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $552,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $509,285.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,818 shares of company stock worth $9,574,295 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.