Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Shares of NYSE:TREC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,633. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

