TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.28. The stock had a trading volume of 140,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,312. TTEC has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $109.95. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $30,742,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $10,867,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 104,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,633 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $3,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

