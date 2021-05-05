Tutti Frutti (TFF) Market Cap Reaches $1.54 Million

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $1.54 million and $323,194.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tutti Frutti alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00083582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00824669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00101492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.61 or 0.09354969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tutti Frutti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tutti Frutti and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.