Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.160–0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$601 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.10 million.Twilio also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.16)-($0.13) EPS.

TWLO stock traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.72. 1,663,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,468. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.72. Twilio has a 12 month low of $116.51 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.63.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.