UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 6.08% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Get UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA FBGX opened at $612.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $598.87 and a 200 day moving average of $548.82. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 1 year low of $290.20 and a 1 year high of $648.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.