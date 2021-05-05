Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Price Reaches $1.83 on Top Exchanges (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $1,825.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00003217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $643.79 or 0.01133328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.70 or 0.00731790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,880.72 or 1.00132527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Profile

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.