Unicly Genesis Collection Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $330,302.41 and $11,803.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.79 or 0.01133328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.70 or 0.00731790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,880.72 or 1.00132527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

