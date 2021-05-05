Unicly Hashmasks Collection Reaches Market Cap of $9.20 Million (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $9.20 million and $410.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.79 or 0.01133328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.70 or 0.00731790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,880.72 or 1.00132527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

