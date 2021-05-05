Vai Market Cap Achieves $183.99 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $183.99 million and $1.93 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00264015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.79 or 0.01137486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.95 or 0.00735657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,959.19 or 1.00016944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 202,342,950 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

