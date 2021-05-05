VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 355,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.